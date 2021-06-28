Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Holdings Lowered by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,211 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $212,732,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $161,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $2,846,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 834,276 shares of company stock valued at $58,111,706. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

