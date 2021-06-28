Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,142,065,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,356,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Celanese by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Shares of CE opened at $150.19 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.76. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

