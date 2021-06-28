Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 5,034 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5,992.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,118 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 748.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 41,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 162.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 938.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.90.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $194.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.