Azuki Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Azuki has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $63,969.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00043403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00121567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00164117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,228.42 or 1.00172167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.