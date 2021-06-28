Kemacoin Price Reaches $0.0005 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 23% against the dollar. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $11,646.33 and approximately $10.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 84.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009154 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

