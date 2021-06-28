Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

NYSE PRLB opened at $96.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.66. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

