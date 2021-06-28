Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 91 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $218,186,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $116,469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 897,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,138,000 after acquiring an additional 333,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.18.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $149.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.28. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $91.56 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

