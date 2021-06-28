Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 3,248 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. UBS Group started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.61.

CLX opened at $176.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.56. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.