Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,170 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $117.25 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.17 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,405 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

