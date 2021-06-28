Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) vs. National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Head to Head Survey

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 16.65% 20.54% 5.16% National Instruments 1.18% 9.89% 6.62%

72.2% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of National Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paycom Software and National Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $841.43 million 26.38 $143.45 million $2.33 158.28 National Instruments $1.29 billion 4.39 $143.66 million $0.80 53.60

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Paycom Software. National Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Paycom Software and National Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 5 9 0 2.64 National Instruments 1 3 1 0 2.00

Paycom Software currently has a consensus target price of $425.19, indicating a potential upside of 15.29%. National Instruments has a consensus target price of $39.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.18%. Given Paycom Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than National Instruments.

Risk & Volatility

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Instruments has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paycom Software beats National Instruments on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, and Paycom learning, course content, and subscriptions, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, the company's HCM solution provides HR management applications comprising manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in a manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals to verify electromechanical systems; and NI InsightCM Enterprise, a software solution for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its systems and data management software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; and NI SystemLink, a systems management software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor that combines PC software and PCI hardware with advanced instrumentation capabilities; NI C-series data acquisition and control products; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. National Instruments Corporation has a strategic agreement with Konrad Technologies, Inc. to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

