Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 6,200 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,988 shares of company stock valued at $21,602,094. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $113.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

