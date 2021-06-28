Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 143.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $3,643,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of FAST opened at $51.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

