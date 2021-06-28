Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 217.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of The Western Union worth $38,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,271,809,000 after buying an additional 2,702,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after buying an additional 387,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after buying an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,433,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,561,000 after purchasing an additional 839,167 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of WU stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

