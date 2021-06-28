Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $112.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

