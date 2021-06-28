Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after buying an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $1,331,481,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,767,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,476,000 after buying an additional 1,343,923 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

RY opened at $102.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $146.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

