Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $248.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.08 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.77. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

