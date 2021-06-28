Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 845,580 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 197.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845,580 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of TC Energy worth $58,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in TC Energy by 16.8% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1,163.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TC Energy by 225.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 719,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,293 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $53.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.96%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

