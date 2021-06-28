Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,337,399 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $108,042,000 after acquiring an additional 180,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $70.49 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $82.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

