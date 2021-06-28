Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY opened at $98.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.68 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.13.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.