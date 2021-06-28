Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 29,300 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 340,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of SAVE opened at $32.01 on Monday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

