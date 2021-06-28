DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $279.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.22 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of -258.52, a P/E/G ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

