Primecap Management Co. CA Has $8.70 Million Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.64% of Hawaiian worth $8,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $26.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.42. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

