Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,714,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.70% of Core Laboratories worth $49,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 85.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 53.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 19.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 3.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

