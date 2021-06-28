Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $92.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75. Albany International has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 628,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after purchasing an additional 485,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $28,479,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158,620 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,761,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,994,000 after acquiring an additional 143,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

