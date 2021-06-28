PEAK6 Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $330.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.11. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.46 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

