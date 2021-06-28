Primecap Management Co. CA Makes New Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.08% of Omnicell as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 247.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.75.

Omnicell stock opened at $150.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 194.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

