PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $143,000 in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 59,892 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 92.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

