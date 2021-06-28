Primecap Management Co. CA Makes New Investment in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 86,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $75,975,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $14,062,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $13,512,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $10,606,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter worth $7,538,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $38.59 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

