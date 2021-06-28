PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

AirNet Technology stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06. AirNet Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

AirNet Technology Profile

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company provides advertising time slots in the form of digital TV screens on airplanes; and media contents display in air travel; and gas station media network. It also displays non-advertising content, including comedy clips, movie, TV series, sports, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries.

