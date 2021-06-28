PEAK6 Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of GTPAU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

