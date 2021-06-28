Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.37% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $70,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,209,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.21.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

