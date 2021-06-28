Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $78.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.67.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

