Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 8,756 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,756 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.71% of Vocera Communications worth $62,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $220,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $335,915.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,688. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

