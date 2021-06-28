Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 109,583 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 732,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,583 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $64,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,609,000 after acquiring an additional 172,807 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 201,941.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 62,602 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

