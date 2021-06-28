Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $1,700.00 Price Target at Barclays

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by analysts at Barclays from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,409.62.

SHOP stock opened at $1,473.54 on Monday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,552.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,226.49. The stock has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

