HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GTBP. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get GT Biopharma alerts:

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $14.49 on Monday. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $306.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35). Analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for GT Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.