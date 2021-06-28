Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

CLNC stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.77.

CLNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

