Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $35.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Shares of UNFI opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.27. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,114,000 after acquiring an additional 610,906 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $23,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 148,660 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,775,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.