Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UBX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.82.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $238.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.24.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after buying an additional 179,028 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 69,282 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Unity Biotechnology by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

