Gibson Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

GEI opened at C$24.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.76. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$17.60 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 35.39.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

