Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives $10.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ZIXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $401.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 79.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ZIX by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after buying an additional 278,353 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

