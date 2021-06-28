Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 16,752 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Tronox worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tronox by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 856,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $958,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE TROX opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

