Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

UMICY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue upgraded Umicore to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Umicore stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Umicore has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

