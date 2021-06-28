Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 65,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,472,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 98,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,234,000 after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,036 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 955,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,446,000 after purchasing an additional 89,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,829 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $99.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 171.71 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $113.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.90.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

