Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 194,144 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 649,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,144 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

