Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). AtriCure posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $80.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $200,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,100 shares of company stock worth $6,446,427. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,101 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

