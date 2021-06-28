Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 248,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after purchasing an additional 235,248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $15,589,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 245,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 172,183 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of PAG opened at $74.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 over the last three months. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.