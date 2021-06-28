Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,859 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after buying an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. Insiders have sold a total of 25,442 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,593 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

SNPS stock opened at $268.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.32 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

