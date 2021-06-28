Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $265.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $267.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

