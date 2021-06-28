Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen began coverage on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of PSFE opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.18. Paysafe has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter valued at about $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,180,000.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.